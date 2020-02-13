TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after buying an additional 2,117,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 727,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 3,937,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

