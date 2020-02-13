Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TED. HSBC reduced their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

LON:TED opened at GBX 278.52 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 579.68. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 million and a PE ratio of 107.12. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

