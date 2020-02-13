Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 486,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

Shares of TFX opened at $377.39 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $390.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.52. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

