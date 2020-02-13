Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 755,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.78. 209,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $269.88 and a 12-month high of $390.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.