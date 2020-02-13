Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 486,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $377.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $390.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.