Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex stock opened at $377.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.27 and a 200 day moving average of $355.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $269.88 and a 12-month high of $390.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

