Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,634,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 105.7% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 772,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 396,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 190,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 642,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 1,192,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

