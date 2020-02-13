Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Teligent by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Teligent by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Teligent by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teligent by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TLGT stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Teligent has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

