Telos (TLOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $200,027.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Telos token can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, P2PB2B and ABCC. Telos has a market cap of $12.04 million and $200,027.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018131 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00084109 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008011 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,540,322 tokens. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CoinTiger and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.