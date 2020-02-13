Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

