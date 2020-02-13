Tempur Sealy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the average daily volume of 1,070 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,620. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

