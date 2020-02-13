TENA Market Cap Hits $164,032.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, TENA has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market cap of $164,032.00 and approximately $5,686.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

