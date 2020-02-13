Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

