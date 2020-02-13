TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s analysis:

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

TCEHY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,969,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $510.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.