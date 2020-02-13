Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TME. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

NYSE TME traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,568.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,446,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $6,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

