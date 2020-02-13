Tennant (TNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $81.92 on Thursday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Get Tennant alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $955,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,435.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $40,004.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,213.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,911. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.