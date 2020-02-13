Tenneco (TEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $553.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Tenneco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.