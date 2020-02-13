Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Teradyne posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,811,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,156 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 305,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the period.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,228. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Teradyne has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.