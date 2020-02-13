TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect TeraGo to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

TSE:TGO opened at C$7.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. TeraGo has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

