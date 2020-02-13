Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Terex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -892.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 518 shares of company stock valued at $14,455 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Terex by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 476.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

