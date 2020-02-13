Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.22 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $79.67 million and $4.22 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

