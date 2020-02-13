Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Terreno Realty by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after buying an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.