Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 3,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.