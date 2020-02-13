Tether (USDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $61.67 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $61.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Liqui, CoinEx and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitfinex, CoinEx, IDAX, Gate.io, BigONE, OOOBTC, MBAex, BitForex, CoinBene, Exmo, QBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Kraken, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Bibox, ABCC, TDAX, Coinut, Upbit, Iquant, HitBTC, EXX, Kryptono, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, IDCM, C2CX, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, UEX, BitMart, CoinTiger, Kucoin, DigiFinex, B2BX, Trade By Trade, FCoin, BtcTurk, ChaoEX, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.