Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack Sells 17,512 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $1,670,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,502,814.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan L. Batrack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82.

TTEK opened at $95.89 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159,684 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,928,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

