Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Craig L. Christensen Sells 6,000 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $577,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $97.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159,684 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 528,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

