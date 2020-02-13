Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 580,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,735,000 after buying an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,412,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after buying an additional 2,080,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

