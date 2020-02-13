Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.39.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

