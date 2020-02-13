Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Textainer Group has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $558.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Textainer Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,864,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Textainer Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 447,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

