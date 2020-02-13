Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 73.05 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.97 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $214.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.