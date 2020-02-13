The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $1,216,083.11 in Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

