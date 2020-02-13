The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 73,594 Shares

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CG opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

