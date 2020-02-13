The City of London Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SAIN)

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SAIN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 428 ($5.63). The stock had a trading volume of 94,966 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 438 ($5.76).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

