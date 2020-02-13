The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $125,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 8,172,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

