The Coca-Cola (KO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola has outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to growth strategies. Its focus on consumer-centric innovation, solid core brand performance and improved execution in the marketplace is aiding performance. The company recently announced plans to fortify its Powerade sports drink brand with two flavors, to meet changing consumer preferences toward natural and organic products. Further, it boasts a robust trend of quarterly performances. The company’s revenues are benefiting from strength across all segments as well as growth in volume and price/mix. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area, which led to the expansion of retail value share. However, it expects adverse currency rates to significantly mar results in 2019 and beyond.”

1/21/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 8,172,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Emory University purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

