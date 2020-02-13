The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The GEO Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.57-2.67 EPS.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 57,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

