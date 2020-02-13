The GEO Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 482 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 143,496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,231,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,447,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 493,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17. The GEO Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

