Theodore Blegen Sells 1,611 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,611 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $291,703.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,896 shares in the company, valued at $26,598,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $2,222,640.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total transaction of $323,118.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $161,945.85.

On Monday, December 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75.

On Monday, November 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 49 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $7,925.26.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $190.73 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $191.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

