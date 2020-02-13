TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $664.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXMD. Guggenheim began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

