Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.28 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $26.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.33 billion to $28.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $334.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $245.74 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

