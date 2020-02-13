THETA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.61 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. THETA has a market cap of $154.98 million and $81.61 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Coinbit and Gate.io. In the last week, THETA has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.07 or 0.06077680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00057332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00120438 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Fatbtc, Binance, WazirX, Hotbit, Huobi, Coinbit, Gate.io, DDEX, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

