Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $26,605.00 and approximately $6,444.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00081959 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,372.70 or 1.01491176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.