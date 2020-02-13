Thomas Altier Sells 10,955 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $359,871.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PHR opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.