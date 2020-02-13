Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of TRI stock traded up C$0.44 on Thursday, hitting C$108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 192,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,579. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$68.81 and a 1 year high of C$109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.09.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

