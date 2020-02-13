THORChain Trading Down 5.8% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $814,547.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,085,276 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.