Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $63,151.00 and $75,060.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00787053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

