ThoreCoin Trading Up 4.5% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $171.75 million and $126,713.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $1,981.28 or 0.19426029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

