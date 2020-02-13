Ties.DB (TIE) Hits Market Cap of $434,023.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $434,023.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.