Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 482,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

TIF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,547. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

TIF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

