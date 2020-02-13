TigerCash Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. TigerCash has a market cap of $155,492.00 and approximately $29.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.51 or 0.02740571 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

